Happy Friday everyone! We hope you have had a great week and we welcome you to the start of the weekend. We break down your forecast below.
The sun is bright today and enjoy it because more clouds will roll in by the evening hours. Temperatures will correspond to all the sun with high temperatures today in the Upstate in the lower 60s and the Mountains it will be a little cooler in the middle 50s. A breeze will also build this afternoon in the Mountains as winds could gust near 20 mph.
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and we could see a shower or sprinkle, but most areas will stay dry. High temperatures Saturday are cool in the 40s and 50s.
Sunday is back to the beautiful blue sky along with temperatures in the 50s in the Mountains and 60s in the Upstate.
Have a great day and weekend!
