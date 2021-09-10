Happy Friday! A beautiful stretch on weather starts today! Get ready for sunshine and warming temperatures. We break down your forecast below.
Today will be seasonably warm with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s for the mountains and lower to middle 80s in the Upstate. Expect mostly clear and dry conditions for the entire day, so this evening high school football or whatever else you have planned looks great! Overnight will be crisp and cool with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
This weekend looks dry and sunny with highs in the 80s on Saturday, with approaching 90s on Sunday for the Upstate. Mountain locations will hold into the 80s both days.
It stays dry but gets quite warm Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Shower chances start increasing Wednesday into Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.