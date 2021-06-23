Happy Wednesday! We've made it to the halfway point of the work-week. Gorgeous weather holds strong in the western Carolinas for the next few days, but the heat and humidity build back in along with shower and storm chances this weekend. We break down your forecast below.
Today will be pleasant as we will have a clearing sky and high temperatures reaching the 70s to low 80s with low humidity. Tonight gets cooler and comfortable in the 50s to low 60s.
Thursday, temperatures return to the 70s and lower 80s with sun and clouds, followed by lower to middle 80s on Friday. Overnight lows drop into the 50s and 60s. Great for giving the A/C's a break perhaps!
Hotter temperatures along with increased humidity return this weekend. A stray shower or storm will also be possible Saturday and Sunday. However it won't be a washout and we will still have some sunshine. Next week, shower and storm chances start to go up.
Have a great day!
