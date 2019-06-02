Our heat backs off a little more to start the work week, but some rain and possibly a few storms will put a damper on some mid to late week activities.
An isolated shower or storm is possible tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate.
Expect a mostly sunny Monday with highs in the middle 70s in the mountains and middle 80s in the Upstate.
Tuesday will be a touch cooler in the Upstate with highs in the lower 80s as the mountains retain the middle 70s.
Moisture starts moving back into the area Wednesday in the form of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
Rain looks to be more isolated on Thursday as highs bounce back into the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Scattered showers and storms return for both Friday and a good chunk of next weekend.
