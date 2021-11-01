Good Monday morning! We hope you had a wonderful weekend and we welcome you to the start of a new week and month!
A pleasant day is expected with mostly sunny skies and temperatures quickly climbing into the lower 70s for the Upstate and middle 60s for the Mountains for afternoon highs. Tonight clear skies remain with temperatures dipping into the 40s across the region.
Tomorrow is basically a copy and paste forecast with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.
Wednesday and beyond cooler temperatures will take hold with rain expected Thursday and Friday. Temperatures for the middle and end of this week will only max out in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s for the Mountains with overnight lows in the 30s!
Weekend plans? Cool and dry conditions will take over with highs only in the 50s.
Have a great week!
