Wednesday will be a perfect day followed by strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday.
A wind advisory is in effect for Buncombe, Mitchell, Yancey, and McDowell counties until 10 PM. A frost advisory takes effect for Graham, Macon, Swain, and Jackson counties early Wednesday morning.
The wind will gradually diminish after midnight tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky.
Wednesday brings lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s accompanied by a calmer wind.
Thursday brings scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms that could be capable of producing damaging wind and perhaps an isolated tornado along with localized flooding.
Expect a beautiful day Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70 to near 80.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms is quite possible Saturday which could also produce severe weather.
It's too early to pin down details on this now, but we'll continue to monitor things in the coming days.
Sunday through early next week looks dry and mild.
