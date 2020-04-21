Nice weather is in store today before big changes arrive Thursday in the form of heavy rain and potential strong storms.
This morning starts clear in the 40s to lower 50s. Plenty of sun is in store today as highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s - a perfect 10 day!
Clouds thicken up overnight, and rain becomes likely Thursday morning. The rain could become heavy at times with embedded thunder, but the severe weather threat remains low with this round. Of concern is a second potential round - if the morning/midday rain clears out quickly enough, the atmosphere may recover to support additional storm development toward mid to late afternoon into the evening. If this happens, severe weather is possible.
For now, these sort of "recoveries" seldom happen in time; therefore, severe weather is looking a little less likely for the Upstate and northeast Georgia. This is something to pay close attention to as significant changes could still occur; this forecast is far from a slam dunk.
Friday looks very warm with plenty of sun and a strong breeze - afternoon highs reach the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Saturday brings another chance of showers and storms, but it looks like this system will be becoming energized just to our east during the day. What this means for us - showers and storms may begin developing over the Upstate late in the morning and become stronger toward Charlotte in the afternoon. Saturday afternoon looks quite nice locally with sunshine and a strong breeze as highs reach the 70s.
Sunday into early next week finally looks quiet - cool mornings and pleasant afternoons are in store.
