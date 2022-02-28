For the overnight hours, we're looking at mainly clear and cold temperatures. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s for the Upstate, and low 30s in the mountains.
For Tuesday, we could see some high clouds from time to time, otherwise we're looking at even warmer conditions, with highs topping out in the upper 60s, some lower 60s in the higher elevations. At night, we're looking at clear skies and chilly conditions once again. Lows will be in the upper 30s, with lower 30s for the mountain locations.
A real taste of spring comes Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures soar into the 70s, some 60s in the mountains. Not as cold at night, with lows in the 40s under mainly clear skies.
The week ends dry and mild for Friday with highs a bit cooler, in the upper 60s.
The weekend is looking great with dry conditions, and highs in the 60s and 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.