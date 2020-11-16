Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the brand new week.
This week will be wonderful featuring mostly sunny skies each and every day for these next several days.
Monday starts the beautiful weather stretch with temperatures in the afternoon climbing into the middle and lower 60s for the Upstate. Upper 50s are expected in the Mountains.
However, in the Mountains it's breezy with winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times. To account for these stronger winds a Wind Advisory has been issued for Yancey, Mitchell and McDowell counties. This Advisory will expire at noon today.
That wind is putting a chill in the air for the morning, but this afternoon the winds will ease up and we will have comfortable and more seasonable temperatures.
The gorgeous weather stretch will last this week with temperatures returning in the 60s Tuesday. Then cooler air will settle in for the middle of the work-week. Friday and this weekend, temperatures will be warmer jumping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
