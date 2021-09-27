Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the new work-week! Plenty of sunshine is expected this week along with increasing temperatures. We break down your forecast below.
Today is a GREAT day as we have sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s in the Mountains.
Tomorrow and Wednesday, temperatures will be much warmer. Peaking in the middle to upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.
Cooler temperatures will gradually settle in Thursday through the weekend. Skies will remain mainly sunny with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s in the Upstate and middle to upper 70s in western North Carolina.
Have a great day!
