Happy Friday! Some areas are still cleaning up from all the impacts Zeta brought to us yesterday.
However across the region it will still be breezy as winds could gust over 20 mph at times.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of the mountains to account for stronger wind gusts near the north and western side. (See picture below)
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s.
That cooler air will stick around for the weekend. A small chance of rain is possible on Sunday, other than that expect sun and clouds.
Any Halloween activities you may have look great. Partly cloudy sky conditions are expected, but you may want to bundle up as our temperatures will sink through the 50s for Trick-or-treat times.
Frost will be possible early next week as low temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s.
Have a great day!
