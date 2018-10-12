Now that Michael has moved away, autumn has officially settled in! Cool nights and mild days will be the rule through the weekend. Our next rain chance comes early next week.
Expect a cool evening and chilly late night with lows dropping to 52 in the Upstate and 45 for the mountains. Saturday will be mostly sunny with very comfortable temperatures. Highs will reach the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains with a light breeze!
Sunday will bring a few more clouds, but still very nice feeling air! Highs will warm to 66-70 area-wide after we start the day in the 40s and 50s.
Next week a front will approach and bring a chance for rain in the mountains early on. The Upstate will have a chance for showers by Tuesday, with rain amounts looking fairly light at this time.
Beautiful fall weather settles back in for middle to late next week.
As for the tropics, no systems are expected to near the U.S. through the next 7 days.
