Friday night will be pleasant with lows in the 60s and clearing skies.
Saturday expect a breeze out of the north and pleasant summer temps! Highs will warm to 85 in the Upstate and 79 in the mountains under sunny skies.
Saturday night will be cool and clear for fireworks and cookouts! Expect lows to drop into the 50s and low 60s! Very refreshing!
Sunday will bring sunny skies and highs in the 80s area-wide. A perfect day for the lake or pool! Dry conditions will prevail for fireworks and all your evening plans.
Next week all eyes are on Elsa as it approaches the Florida coastline as a tropical storm. We could get some rain out of the system if it tracks far enough west. Carolina impacts look to be Wednesday into Thursday, so stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.