Calming weather is in the forecast through the weekend! Small rain chances return next week, but no big severe weather threats loom for now!
Temps will cool into the 40s for Saturday morning with mostly clear skies.
This weekend looks to be warmer than normal, in fact Sunday might be reminiscent of summer! Saturday will start with cool temps in the 40s, but we’ll end the day near 80s degrees for the Upstate and in the mid 70s for the mountains. Looks like a perfect day to get the kids outside or take a socially distanced hike!
Sunday gets HOTTER, with highs over 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect sunny skies and afternoon temps warming into the mid 80s for the Upstate and 80 in the mountains. It stays unseasonably warm into next week, with a threat of a few showers and storms.
The pattern for Monday into Tuesday will be warm and summer-like, with the threat for a few pop-up late day showers and storms. Main threats would be a heavy downpour and some lightning as it looks now. We’ll keep you posted on any severe threats, but for now we don’t see any major systems heading our way!
