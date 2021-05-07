Cooler than normal weather will stick around through Saturday, then temperatures warm-up ahead of our next good rain chance.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and CHILLY with lows in the 40s.
Saturday looks nice with sun and clouds, and jut a 20% chance for a passing shower as highs reach the 60s to low 70s.
Mother’s Day Sunday should be dry, but and warmer than Saturday. Low 80s will return for the Upstate with increasing clouds late in the day. 70s for the Mountains.
Rain should hold off until Monday with our next system. A few t-storms are possible in the afternoon. We may see a lull in the rain on Tuesday before another round comes through on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain close to normal for this time of year into next week.
Have a great weekend!
