A beautiful, milder weekend is in store! Next week will bring a chance for rain, and it could affect your holiday travel.
Saturday will be sunny with a cool start in the 40s. Expect afternoon temps to shoot up to 71 in the Upstate and 66 for the mountains, so it should feel great to be outside!
You’ll notice a few clouds Sunday, especially late in the day. Highs will get to the 60s area-wide, and rain should remain at bay through the day.
Sunday night will bring a few passing showers, but clearing will be quick on Monday. Both Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Wet weather returns on Wednesday, but most of the day will just be cloudy with a few patches of light rain. Heavier downpours and a few t-storms are possible Wednesday night into early Thanksgiving Day. However, all models clear skies by lunchtime, so the afternoon should be dry and nice! Black Friday looks dry and mild as well!
