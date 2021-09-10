The quiet and pleasant weather continues into this weekend thanks to strong high pressure. High pressure slides away early next week, increasing the heat and humidity.
Overnight we're looking at mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 for the Upstate and cooler low 50s into the mountains.
The weekend is looking very nice, with mostly sunny skies and pleasant humidity levels. Highs will top out in the mid 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains. Saturday and Sunday nights will be mostly clear with lows in the low 60s for the Upstate and mid to upper 50s for the mountains.
For Monday and Tuesday the heat and humidity increase, but we remain dry. Highs will be near 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Shower and storm chances increase beginning Wednesday and lasting for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 80s, some upper 70s in the mountains on Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
