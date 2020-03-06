Expect the weekend to be gorgeous as temperatures gradually warm up with lots of sunshine.
Lingering gusty wind and falling snow will continue into tonight into Saturday morning in the higher elevations with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
The mountains are likely to remain breezy Saturday with lots of sun with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
Sunday will be warmer with highs in the lower and middle 60s with calmer winds and sunny skies.
Monday's temperatures will be close to 70 in the Upstate as clouds gradually build back into the area.
That will be followed by spotty to scattered showers Tuesday.
Wednesday looks like it should be drier with isolated showers and highs in the lower 70s.
More showers become possible Thursday and Friday in on and off fashion and temperatures remain in the 70s.
