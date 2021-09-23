Rain is out after that cold front swept through. Now expect beautiful skies and crisp temperatures as we round out the work-week. We break down the forecast below.
Today is beautiful with sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s for the mountains and 70s in the Upstate. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Possibly reaching gusts as high as 20 mph in Western North Carolina.
Clear skies hold tonight allow overnight temperatures to fall in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains! Cooler than what we expect for this time of year, so you may need your jackets for the Friday morning commute!
Friday afternoon will feature another day of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs will reach the 70s region-wide.
Afternoon temperatures will will slowly warm up into the weekend, closer to average for this time of year with sunshine remaining dominant and that trend will continue early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.