Heading into the overnight hours we're looking at chilly conditions, into the 40s for the Upstate and mountains. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.
As high pressure continues to slide away, temperatures will creep up. We're looking at mid to some upper 70s for the Upstate Thursday and low 70s in the mountains under mostly sunny skies. Thursday night will be cool with lows in the upper 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.
For Friday the Upstate is flirting with 80 with the mountains in the mid 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a few mountain showers. Friday night will feature mild overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
The weekend looks pretty decent with partly to mostly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of some showers in the mountains. Highs are in the mid 70s Saturday with mid 60s on Sunday for the Upstate. For the mountains expect highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. Lows are in the 50s with some 40s in the mountains.
Rain chances increase next week.
