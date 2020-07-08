Hot and humid weather takes over again in the days ahead, with afternoons quickly reaching back into the 90s as the week comes to a close. PM storm chances will linger each day as well.
Expect a variably cloudy sky today with highs reaching into the mid and upper 80s across the Upstate where fewer showers are expected. The best chance for heavier rain and even a few storms will be across WNC today where highs reach the low 80s. Rain chances stay spotty through Thursday as highs inch closer to 90 degrees.
Friday and Saturday bring even more heat with highs in the lower 90s - storm chances may ramp up slightly as a result, but there will be plenty of dry time as well. Rain chances become more spotty early next week.
There's a chance the area of low pressure off the Carolina coast could develop into a tropical or subtropical system in the next couple of days. It's generally moving away from the Carolinas, so no major impacts would result even if development occurred.
