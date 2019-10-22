A return to fall like conditions is on the way for mid-week after Tuesday rain moves out of the region.
Any leftover showers will move out early in the afternoon, leaving a clearing sky and a developing breeze. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to middle 70s with almost full sunshine late day.
Wednesday and Thursday morning will bring back the fall chill from last week! Morning lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower/middle 40s each morning with full sun in the afternoon helping temperatures recover into the 60s to near 70 degrees.
The weekend forecast remains complicated at best with low confidence. It revolves around several components that simply aren't being resolved well by the models, so the forecast is a net blend of the available future-casts. In short, rain is possible each day starting Friday and lasting through at least Monday of next week. Stay tuned for further adjustments to the forecast!
