The weather continues to improve this weekend, ahead of warmer air next week and some upcoming storms.
Temperatures will drop quickly this evening, under a clearing sky. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s in the mountains, and low 40s in the Upstate by early Sunday morning. A strong breeze will continue.
The weather looks great tomorrow with a mostly sunny sky and highs reaching the 60s. With a strong breeze between 10-20 mph, you may want a jacket early in the day. The temperature trend will continue to warm into the first half of next week, reaching the mid-70s by Halloween on Wednesday.
Trick-or-treating looks dry and mild at this point, but expect a good chance of showers and storms by Thursday. Those storms should clear out quickly, dropping temperatures and bringing back a sunny sky to end next week.
