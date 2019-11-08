Thursday's rain is out, and much colder air is moving in for parts of the weekend!
This morning brings a cloudy sky, but rapid clearing is expected today with sunshine returning! Afternoon highs will struggle into the 40s for the mountains while the Upstate will see mid 50s. A freeze is expected tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s for most spots, so bring in sensitive pets and vegetation and ensure heaters are functioning well!
The weekend looks completely clear and sunny, though a chill in the air will be felt all day Saturday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A milder day is on tap Sunday with highs in the low 60s.
Veteran's Day Monday looks good with highs in the 60s and sunshine, though more temperature shocks are on the way toward mid-week. Some rain is possible Tuesday, mixing with snow showers across the WNC mountains at times. This will clear Tuesday night, leaving dry weather for Wednesday and Thursday.
The coldest morning will be Wednesday - expect lows in the 20 to 25 degree range, with upper teens possible in the susceptible spots. Afternoon highs will only manage the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, which is 20 degrees below average!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.