Get ready for some big changes that include rain, mountain snow, possible severe weather, and very cold temperatures.
For the overnight hours we're looking at quiet conditions with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s for the mountains.
Heading into Sunday we're looking at dry conditions early on, but increasing rain through the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be near 60 for the Upstate and mid 50s for the mountains.
Low pressure will pass just to our west so that puts on the mild side of the system with the potential for severe weather. At this point it looks like the best chance for a few weak tornadoes and damaging winds would be south and east of I-85. Sunday night. At this time it looks like a low risk. We'll see lows in the 40s.
For Monday colder air starts to filter into the area changing rain to snow across the mountains, staying rain in the lower elevations. High temperatures will be in the low 60s for the Upstate and falling temperatures in the 40s. The snow lingers above 3500 feet into Tuesday morning. A few inches of snow is possible across the NW facing mountains near the TN/NC state line. The snow ends Tuesday morning. For Monday night temperatures plummet into the low 30s for the upstate and mid 20s in the mountains with highs Tuesday only in the mid 40s for the Upstate and mid 30s for the mountains.
Tuesday night looks like the coldest night of the season so far with lows in the mid 20s for the Upstate and near 20 for the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday looks dry with highs warming into the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.
Rain returns to the forecast Friday and Saturday with more snow possible in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.