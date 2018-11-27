We're in for some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far these next couple of days, ahead of rain chances and slightly warmer air returning to end the week.
This morning, temperatures sit in the 20s to near 30 degrees. In the mountains, a brisk northwest breeze makes it feel more like the teens.
The wind will stay strong throughout the day in the higher elevations, gusting to 30 mph at times. Highs only reach 39 degrees in the mountains, and with slightly less wind around 49 degrees in the Upstate. A fully sunny sky is expected throughout the day.
Overnight, clear sky allows another set of incredibly cold temperatures. The Upstate dips down into the mid-20s, with the teens expected in western NC. Due to continued strong wind, a Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect in many mountain towns from 8pm until 8am Wednesday, where at times it could feel like -10°. Tonight is a night to protect yourself and your pets from the cold.
Wednesday will be the coldest day this week, highs only reach near 40 in the mountains and upper 40s in the Upstate under a mostly sunny sky.
Clouds will build into the area Thursday and Friday bringing just a small chance for a shower or two to end the week, while an overcast sky and more widespread rain takes over on Saturday. Luckily, temperatures climb both day and night into the 40s and 50s, and even near 60 by Saturday, keeping only rain in the forecast.
Sunday looks to take a brief break from widespread rain with only a 20% chance for a spotty shower, but next week ramps back up with more wet weather potential.
