We're in for some of the coldest air of the season so far these next couple of days before rain chances and slightly warmer air return to end the week.
The sky stays mainly sunny today, but temperatures only manage the upper 30s to upper 40s for highs. A few spots in the southern Upstate could reach the low 50s.
Overnight, a bitterly cold night is ahead with lows in the teens to mid 20s expected. A wind chill advisory is in effect for the high mountains of WNC where the feels-like temperature could go as low as -10° F from 8 PM through 8 AM Wednesday. Tonight is a night to protect yourself and your pets from the cold.
Wednesday brings MORE cold as highs only reach near 40 degrees in the mountains and upper 40s in the Upstate under a mostly sunny sky.
Clouds will build into the area Thursday and Friday bringing just a small chance for a shower or two to end the week, while an overcast sky and more widespread rain taking over on Saturday. Highs should rebound into the 50s to end the week, reaching the 60s for the weekend.
Sunday looks to take a brief break from widespread rain with only a 20% chance for a spotty shower, but next week ramps back up with more wet weather potential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.