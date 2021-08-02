A cool down has begun as cooler high pressure builds in from the north. But with a stationary front just to our south, we'll see on and off showers and T-Storms beginning later tonight into a good portion of the week.
For tonight we're looking at increasing clouds with shower chances late, especially into the morning hours. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains.
Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, wet, and pretty cool, as a cool air wedge builds in. Highs will only be in the mid 70s for the Upstate and low 70s for the mountains. Tuesday night we're still looking at showers and cool conditions with lows in the mid 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
It's still looking cool on Wednesday with lower shower and storm chances, but they'll still be around, with highs in the upper 70s, and cooler mid 70s in the mountains. Overnight showers diminish with lows in the 60s.
Beginning Thursday temperatures warm into the low 80s, with a steady increase into the weekend, close to 90 by Sunday. Mountains will see high temperatures rising from the 70s into the 80s. Lows at night will warming through the 60s.
There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm Thursday into the weekend, most folks stay dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.