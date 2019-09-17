We're in for a BIG cooldown starting Wednesday as a weak front brings clouds and a few showers to the western Carolinas.
Those clouds will start streaming in overnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s along with a couple of isolated showers.
Periods of light rain will be isolated across the area Wednesday as skies stay on the cloudy side with highs in the middle and upper 70s.
Some sun is possible by the end of the day, but for the most part, the sky will be on the cloudy side.
Brighter blue skies will be present Thursday with highs staying in the middle 70s, which will likely continue into Friday as well.
Expect those beautiful conditions to continue this weekend with highs in the 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains.
Temperatures will build back into the middle 80s in the Upstate by early next week with just a slight chance at isolated showers in the mountains.
