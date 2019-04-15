Temperatures will be on the rise these next few days before another round of rain and thunderstorms move through the area Thursday night into Friday.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s under a mostly clear sky, so a bit on the chilly side compared to what we've experienced recently.
A Frost Advisory has been issued for western North Carolina because temps will hover in the mid 30s with light wind overnight. Expect widespread frost that could kill or damage sensitive plants!
Expect perfect weather Tuesday as highs reach the lower and middle 70s thanks to a sunny sky.
Temperatures will jump into the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday as clouds re-build back into the area Thursday.
A stray shower or two is possible Thursday, but more widespread rain and thunderstorms will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday morning and early afternoon.
There's also a chance for some of these storms to be on the strong to severe side, but it's too early to tell specifics on that just yet.
Lingering showers will be possible on what will be a cooler Saturday with highs in the lower and middle 60s.
Sunday looks much better as sunshine and highs in the 70s return!
