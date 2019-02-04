Much of this week brings near-record warmth and small chances for showers, though cooler weather returns to end the week.
Morning temperatures sit in the 30s and 40s under a generally clear sky, leading to a mostly sunny day. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s, a perfect 10 forecast! Expect lows tonight to reach the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday will bring a small shower chance to the mountains, with otherwise partly cloudy conditions and highs reaching the 60s to lower 70s. A weak front will sweep across the area Wednesday which will bring spotty mountain showers and an isolated spot of rain to the Upstate as highs stay in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Thursday brings a few more clouds and this week's warmest temperatures, possibly breaking records in the Upstate and mountains. The records sit at 70 degrees in the Upstate, and 71 degrees in the mountains. We expect low to mid-70s across the area that day.
A slightly stronger cold front will move through Friday bringing scattered showers to the mountains and spotty light rain to the Upstate. Once it moves through, next weekend will be much cooler and closer to normal with highs in the 50s from the mountains through the Upstate.
