This week will be marked by warmer than average if not near-record warmth and small chance for a few showers from time to time.
Expect lows tonight to be in the middle 30s to lower 40s under a mostly clear sky.
Monday will bring a decent amount of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s with a slight chance at a brief mountain shower.
Tuesday will bring a similar shower chance to both the Upstate and mountains with highs reach the lower and middle 70s in the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains.
A weak front will sweep across the area Wednesday which will bring spotty mountain showers and an isolated one or two to the Upstate as highs stay in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Thursday looks to be our warmest day of the week with highs in the lower and middle 70s area-wide with a stray shower possible.
A slightly stronger cold front will move through Friday bringing scattered showers to the mountains and spotty light rain to the Upstate.
Once it moves through, next weekend will be much cooler and closer to normal with highs in the 50s to near 60 in the Upstate and 40s and 50s in the mountains.
