With clear skies and high pressure overhead, expect a frigid morning in the 20s to around 30 degrees. Today begins a warm-up, with full sunshine and highs reaching the low 60s for the Upstate, and upper 50s in the mountains. Tonight stays above freezing in the Upstate, and right to freezing in the mountains.
December begins Wednesday, but it'll be much warmer than usual! Highs reach the low to mid-60s with passing clouds, with the night back in the 30s and 40s.
Even warmer afternoons build in Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s Thursday, then low to mid-70s on Friday. The mountains stay in the mid to upper 60s, with plenty of sun both days. Lows will be in the 40s.
The weekend looks split, still quite warm on Saturday with highs around 70, but it drops fast Saturday night and leads to highs in the 50s and lower 60s for Sunday. The days look dry, but by Sunday night a small chance for rain moves in.
