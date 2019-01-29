After light Upstate rain and some mountain snow today, our attention turns to bitter cold an black ice concerns over the next 48 hours.
Expect lows tonight to be in the upper teens in the mountains and lower 20s in the Upstate with 'feels like' temps in the single digits and teens on account of the brisk northwest breeze.
There's also a good possibility of black ice in the mountains which could very well cause slick spots on area roads tonight/Wednesday morning.
The rest of the day Thursday will be chilly and breezy with highs only reaching the upper 30s in the mountains and middle 40s in the Upstate despite the sunshine.
Wednesday night will be frigid once again before finally recovering into the 50s by Friday.
Friday onward will mark a very mild to above average temperature stretch with highs gradually rising into the 60s by early next week.
There will be a few showers on hand next Monday and Tuesday with a better chance for rain next Wednesday.
