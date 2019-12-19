Cold temps stick around into this weekend, ahead of some rain potential for Sunday! Milder weather will be in store for Christmas week!
Tonight will be very chilly with a low of 28 for the Upstate and 23 in the mountains.
Clouds will increase a bit on Friday with highs staying near normal for this time of year in the low to mid 50s. Saturday will bring extra clouds, but it should remain dry! It will be another chilly day with highs in the low 50s.
Rain pushes in Sunday, mainly after 12PM! Rain should stay on the light side through the day, then get a big heavier Sunday night. Temps will be in the 50s for most of the rain, so we won’t have much winter weather concern. There could be brief sleet at the onset of the rain, but that looks like only a slight chance for now.
Rain lingers into Monday, but should exit during the afternoon. Highs will creep to near 60!
Conditions clear up in time for sunny and mild temps on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! Highs will warm into the mid 60s for the Upstate and near 60 for the mountains, which is about 6-8 degrees above normal for this time of year.
