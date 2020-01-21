Bitter cold will continue into tonight with lows in the middle 10s in the mountains and lower 20s in the Upstate.
We'll experience a small warm-up tomorrow as highs rise into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.
Lows Thursday night shouldn't be as cold mostly in the 30s area-wide as clouds begin building into the area.
Clouds will continue to increase Thursday ahead of our next rain-maker, but highs should still be close to 50 for most.
Showers will gradually push back in Thursday night and become more of a cold widespread rain throughout most of Friday.
Some areas in the mountains could also experience a wintry mix as well during this time.
Most of the rain will be out of the area Saturday with the exception of a stray shower or snowflake.
The rest of the weekend should be mild and decently sunny with highs in the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Temperatures are likely to warm back up early next week followed by another batch of precipitation mid next week.
