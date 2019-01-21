Take every precaution heading out the door this morning, with bitterly cold temperatures in place and wind to make it feel even more frigid. Temperatures sit in the teens to lower 20s, but feel like the teens in the Upstate and below zero for many mountain towns. Bundle up in layers, and make sure your pets have a warm place to stay out of the wind and cold.
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 10am for the western North Carolina mountains.
Winds will gradually diminish throughout the day, but remain gusty early as high wind warnings continue in the high elevations until 7am.
The rest of the day will continue with full sunshine and chilly temperatures, only reaching 42 in the Upstate and 34 in the mountains. Tonight drops back into the teens and 20s, with another chilly, sunny day on Tuesday.
Our next batch of rain moves in on Wednesday and quickly out by Thursday with the majority of the rain (as it's looking now) coming overnight. There's a chance for some high elevation snow as the system exits early Thursday.
A resurgence of cold air moves back to the area Friday into next weekend with highs in the 30s and lower 40s, and overnight lows in the teens and 20s for the weekend. A slight chance for scattered rain and some mountain snow comes along with it, so stay tuned for the latest.
