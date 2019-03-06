(FOX Carolina) - Frigid temperatures kick off our Wednesday, but much milder air looms close for the weekend. Rain chances increase at the end of the week, with a chance for storms on Sunday.
Clear and COLD this morning, with a strong breeze making it feel even more intense. Temperatures sit in the teens to mid-20s, but with the wind making it even colder, there is a Wind Chill Advisory until 10am for most of the mountains. Make sure to wear extra layers, and to keep your pets indoors and well attended.
Through the day we'll get a fully sunny sky and lighter winds, so it should feel decent by late afternoon. Highs will only get to 39-49 area-wide, which is more than 10 degrees colder than usual for early March.
Thursday brings back a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 40s and 50s, still cooler than normal for this time of year. Friday brings a chance for scattered rain showers and highs staying in the 40s and 50s.
This weekend, milder air moves back in reaching the 60s on Saturday and possibly into the low 70s for Sunday! A few storms could develop early Sunday, and they could pose a severe weather threat. We'll keep you posted as the forecast evolves.
