Skies clear toward Saturday morning with bitter cold temps! Expect teens in the mountains and 20s for the Upstate, with the wind making it feel about 10 degrees colder than the actual temperature.
Blustery conditions last most of the day, with highs in the 20s for the mountains on Saturday and 30s for the Upstate.
Wind calms down Saturday night, but it still gets very cold! Lows will drop to 14-20 area-wide.
Sunday looks sunny with highs back in the 40s.
A nice warm-up is in store next week in the 50s by Monday and Tuesday. Rain returns late Wednesday into Thursday.
