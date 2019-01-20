Temperatures will get down to the teens tonight with near-0 degree wind chills in the mountains to start the day Monday.
It will be cold area wide tonight with lows reaching the upper teens (wind chills near 10°) in the Upstate and lower teens (wind chills near/below 0°) in the mountains.
Winds will gradually diminish but remain gusty as wind advisories and high wind warnings continue to be in effect for the northern Upstate and WNC mountains through early Monday morning.
The rest of Monday and Tuesday will be sunny, but chilly with highs only in the middle 30s to lower 40s in the mountains and lower and middle 40s in the Upstate.
Our next batch of rain moves through Wednesday and out Thursday with the majority of the rain (or so it's looking like now) moving through Wednesday night. with a slight chance at some high elevation snow as it exits early Thursday.
That will bring a resurgence of cold air to the area Friday into next weekend with highs in the 30s and lower 40s and lows in the teens heading into next weekend with a slight chance for Upstate rain and mountain snow.
