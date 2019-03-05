(FOX Carolina) - Frigid temperatures will kick off our Wednesday, but much milder air is looming toward the weekend. Rain chances increase for Friday, then we're watching for storms Sunday.
Tonight will be mostly clear for the Upstate, with a few clouds and flurries in the mountains. Lows will drop to 24 for the Upstate and 17 in the mountains Wednesday morning. Through the day we'll get plenty of sunshine and lighter winds, so it should feel decent by late afternoon. Highs will get to 38-48 area-wide. Still pretty chilly for March!
Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs back to the 40s and 50s, still cooler than normal for this time of year. Friday brings a chance for a few showers and highs staying in the 40s and 50s.
This weekend will be milder with 60s on Saturday and possibly near 70 on Sunday! A few storms could develop early Sunday, and they could pose a severe weather threat. We'll keep you posted as the forecast evolves.
