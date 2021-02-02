For tonight we're looking at cold conditions under mostly clear skies with breezy conditions. Lows will be in the upper 20s in the Upstate with low 20s in the mountains. With the wind it will feel like single digits and teens in the mountains, with teens and 20s for the Upstate by morning.
Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. The mountains will be colder with highs in the the low 40s. Wednesday night will not be as cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Thursday will be another mild day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s in the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains.
Friday we start to increase the chances for rain with highs in the upper 50s in the Upstate with upper 40s in the mountains.
As far as the weekend goes the computer models are putting out different scenarios with timing and intensity of rain. We'll have to wait a couple of days to get a better handle on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.