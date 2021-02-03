Dangerous cold takes over this morning, but with less wind and sunshine today and tomorrow, a nice warm up comes ahead of Friday rain.
This morning, clear and cold. Temperatures sit in the 20s, but feel like teens and single digits at times. Winds could gust between 20-30 mph in the Upstate and mountains respectively.
This afternoon warms up a bit, reaching 52 in the Upstate, but holding in the low 40s in the mountains. Tonight again drops into the 20s.
Thursday will be another mild day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s in the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains. Clouds move in late in the day.
Friday starts with showers, and brief mountain wintry mix, but turns to all rain throughout the morning. Some drying comes in the afternoon as highs reach the 40s to mid-50s.
As far as the weekend goes the computer models are putting out different scenarios with timing and intensity of upcoming rain. At this point, Sunday looks like some wet weather will come through, but stay tuned for the exact timing and intensity as the storm gets closer.
