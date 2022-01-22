Patchy black ice is possible in the wake of brief Friday snow, but a clearing, cool weekend lies ahead.
The snow and ice event was bigger for the midlands and coastline where accumulating icy mix and snow happened, so traveling to those areas today should be done with serious caution.
Today clears to sunshine, with highs in the 30s for the mountains and 40s for the Upstate. Sunday stays sunny and get slightly warmer, into the low and upper 40s area-wide.
Next week warms into the 40s and low 50s, with dry weather Monday and Tuesday, ahead of midweek rain/mix.
