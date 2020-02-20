As the snow and rain leave, black ice will be a concern for the late night and Friday morning commute. Conditions will improve Friday afternoon, with a beautiful weekend in store.
Tonight skies will clear and temps will plummet to 21 in the mountains and 28 in the Upstate. Expect patches of ice on elevated surfaces likely bridges and overpasses for the morning commute. Sunny skies will warm us to 46 in the Upstate and 39 in the mountains for the afternoon.
Friday night is looking very chilly, with lows dropping to 21-26 area-wide, with patchy black ice possible in the mountains.
Saturday will be absolutely gorgeous, with highs near normal for this time of year. Expect temps to rebound into the mid 50s for the Upstate and low 50s for the mountains.
Sunday will bring some extra clouds and highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Rain should hold off until late Sunday night into Monday.
We’ll see the return of wet weather into early next week, with some heavy downpours possible toward Monday evening and overnight. Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.