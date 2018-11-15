Clearing conditions are on tap for the rest of the week, and beautiful sunshine will warm us back up this weekend. We’ll keep the clear weather into Thanksgiving week.
Gusty winds will continue through the evening and tonight! That will make it feel even colder outside as gusts reach 20-25 mph.
Tonight will be very chilly! Lows will cool to 31 in the Upstate and 28 in the mountains under clearing skies. However, along the TN border we will see some light snow as the northwest wind kicks in.
Friday will be mostly sunny and milder than previous days. Highs will make it to 58 in the Upstate and 52 for the mountains.
The weekend is looking great for getting outside, watching some football, or whatever you have planned! Mostly sunny skies are on the way with highs near 60 for the mountains, and low 60s in the Upstate.
If you plan to travel next week, weather should cooperate next week for Monday through Wednesday if you are traveling regionally! More sunshine is in store across the southeast with seasonably cool temps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.