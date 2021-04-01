Colder weather settles in for the end of the week, with cold days and freezing nights through Saturday morning.
Clear and chilly this morning, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The day turns blustery with strong wind. Highs reach the mid-50s Upstate with sunshine, and low to mid-40s in the mountains with sun & clouds, and a brief TN border snow shower. It will feel colder area-wide because of the wind.
Tonight, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the Upstate with temps expected to drop between 29-32 for several hours. Be sure to protect your sensitive plants if you don’t want them to sustain damage from the cold, and make sure your pets have a warm place to sleep. The mountains will end up in the lower 20s.
It stays a bit breezy Friday, and holds on to sunshine for the entire area. Highs stay far below average, reaching the 40s to mid-50s.
More sunshine is in store for Easter weekend, with 50s and 60s Saturday, and back to the 70s for the Upstate by Sunday. A warming trend is ahead for next week, and that could lead to nearly 80 degrees temps.
