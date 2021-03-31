Colder weather is ahead as the rain moves out! Expect freezing conditions for Thursday and Friday nights across the area!
A freeze watch has been issued for the upstate for Friday morning with temps expected to drop between 29-32 for several hours. Be sure to protect your sensitive plants if you don’t want them to sustain damage from the cold.
Expect skies to slowly clear tonight with temps dropping to 41 for the upstate and 33 in the mountains for Thursday morning. Thursday looks blustery and chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s area-wide, but it will feel colder than that.
Thursday night will bring a widespread freeze with lows down to 30 in the upstate and 23 in the mountains under clear skies and some still breezy winds.
Friday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Saturday brings back some 60s in the upstate, after another freezing morning.
More sunshine is in store for easter Sunday, as highs warm to 72 in the afternoon for the upstate and 67 in the mountains! A warming trend is ahead, and that could lead to nearly 80 degrees temps by middle of next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.