Happy Thursday everyone! We hope you had a great start to your day. Colder weather has arrived and it will last through the end of the week. We break down your forecast below.
Clear and breezy conditions today. With highs reaching the middle 50s in the Upstate and the lower to middle 40s in the mountains. Feeling cooler because of the stronger winds. A wind advisory is also in place for many counties to account for the stronger winds. Sunshine across the Upstate is expected today with sun & clouds and perhaps a brief TN border rain/snow shower.
Tonight, a Freeze Warning has been issued for the Upstate and lower elevations of the Mountains due to temperatures dropping between 25-32 for several hours. Be sure to protect your sensitive plants if you don’t want them to sustain damage from the cold, and make sure your pets have a warm place to sleep.
It stays a bit breezy Friday, as skies stay clear. Highs stay far below average, reaching the 40s to middle 50s.
More sunshine is in store for Easter weekend, with 50s and 60s Saturday, and back to the 70s for the Upstate by Sunday. A warming trend is ahead for next week, and that could lead to nearly 80 degrees temps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.