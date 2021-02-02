Mountain snow and blustery cold conditions will last throughout today, but sunshine returns with milder days ahead. The next round of rain comes Friday.
This morning, temperatures sit in the 30s Upstate and 20s for the mountains, but wind will make it feel colder. Snow stays likely across the high mountains, with slick conditions. Through the day, the sky will clear area-wide with highs reaching 48 Upstate and 38 in the mountains.
Wednesday looks sunny with less wind, making for a great day outdoors. Highs will reach the low 40s in the mountain and mid-50s for the Upstate, which is closer to normal for this time of year.
Clouds increase Thursday with highs in the low to mid-50s, followed by a system that will bring us some showers on Friday. Temps get milder, to near 60 degrees by the end of the week.
The weekend forecast is a bit tricky, but it's safe to say we’ll get some of the coldest air of the season on Sunday. We could see lows drop into the teens on Sunday night, stay tuned for the latest on whether any wintry weather comes along with the cold.
